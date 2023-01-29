"After 70 years, Nehru-Gandhi family remembered..." J-K BJP chief as Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag in Srinagar

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ravinder Raina said it took 70 years for a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to unfurl the Tricolour in the Valley.

Raina also gave the credit of Rahul Gandhi's unfurling national flag in Srinagar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He attributed the peace and harmony in the Union Territory to PM Modi's governance.

"After 70 years, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has remembered to hoist the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah get the credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag there amid peace and brotherhood," Raina said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg in the union territory.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories.



The yatra will travel to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and will culminate on Monday.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and is presently in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has been receiving support from various political parties and social organizations across the country.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to motivate the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)






