After BJP came to power 'Vikas Yoga Aasana' became prevalent in UP: Rajnath Singh

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took a jibe in a cryptic message at the Opposition and said that there are 84 Yogasans in total out of which the ruling BJP government has done 83 in the form of development and the remaining one was left for the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to do "Sirsasan".

Addressing a rally here, Singh said, "After BJP came to power 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' is prevalent in UP. Jab Hoga Kanoon ka Shaasan Tab Karega Vikas Yoga Asana (When there will be a rule of law, then there will be development). Law and order have been so good in Uttar Pradesh now, that 83 out of 84 Yogasan is being done through 'vikas' (development) here. We have left one Yogasan for the Opposition. You know which Yogasan is left for them. We have left Sirsasan for them."



Singh further lauded the law and order situation in the state under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that no mafia dares to walk boldly on streets today.

"Since there has been a government of Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, no mafia has dared to walk on the streets boldly. They have accepted to go to jails. They have surrendered willingly at the police stations. Strict law and order is the first condition of development," he said.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

