After BJP wins Hamipur by-election, Mayawati alleges EVM rigging

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): After the BJP candidate won from Hamirpur in the assembly by-poll, BSP chief Mayawati on Friday alleged that the ruling party in the state influenced the election result and added that a conspiracy is being hatched to bring down the morale of her party ahead of by-elections on 11 other seats.

"The pattern of the BJP to influence the election result by the rigging of EVMs etc. continued in the Hamirpur Assembly by-election of UP even though their voters did not come out due to rain, it is well known. If their intentions were not flawed, then why were the by-elections not held simultaneously in all the 12 seats?" her tweet in Hindi approximately translates to.

BJP's Yuvraj Singh won the election with 38.5 per cent vote share followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Kumar Prajapati. BSP's Naushad Ali finished at third with 14.9 per cent.

The BSP chief said that the party will definitely give a befitting reply to this "conspiracy" with the public cooperation and asked party workers to prepare for upcoming by-elections.

"In the Hamirpur by-election, the BSP has been pushed to the third position due to rigging and now there is a conspiracy to bring down the morale of the party in the assembly by-elections on other 11 seats, which is not going to succeed at all. The BSP will definitely give a befitting reply to this planned conspiracy with the public cooperation," she tweeted.

"Also, the people of BSP are urged not to be disheartened by the result in Hamirpur, but to work more diligently for next month's assembly by-elections with more preparations so that such conspiracies are thwarted. Keep a close watch on EVM caretakers too," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

