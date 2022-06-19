After completing service, Agniveers to be recruited in state police: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Condemning the protests against Agnipath Scheme, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday assured the recruitment of Agniveers to the state police after they complete their service under the recently launched Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme.

"Karnataka government will induct Agniveers into state police after completion of their service in the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. I condemn the protests that are happening to oppose this scheme," Jnanendra told ANI.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Protests broke out in various parts of the country following the launch of the scheme. In some parts of the country, the protests took a violent turn where stone-pelting was witnessed at some places while trains were set on fire in some places including Bihar and Telangana.

However, ever since the scheme was launched by the government, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and several state governments have announced that Agniveers, after serving the armed forces for 4 years, will be given preference in filling vacancies in police forces. Several other departments have also announced support for the Agnipath scheme.



Meanwhile, states like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have already announced supportive measures for the Agniveers post-retirement from services after four years in the Armed Forces.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

The 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (HAL, BEL, BEML, BDL, GRSE, GSL, HSL, MDL, Midhani, AVNL, AWEIL, MIL, YIL, GIL, IOL, TCL).

Necessary age relaxation provision will also be made to enable recruitment of Agniveers to the above posts.

The Home Ministry also decided to reserve 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. Home Ministry has further announced that it will give three years of age relaxation to Agniveers beyond the prescribed upper age limit to recruitments in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. For the first batch of Agniveers, the age relaxation will be of 5 years.

Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) along with the Indian Navy announced a system for the smooth induction of the Agniveers into the Merchant Navy.

Under this, MoPSW announced six attractive service avenues for a smooth transition of Agniveers in various roles of the Merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian Navy. (ANI)

