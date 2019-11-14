After Congress, NCP sets up committee to discuss Common Minimum Programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Congress Party">Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday set up a committee comprising Maharashtra leaders to discuss Common Minimum Programme with Congress.

The committee includes Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik.

Earlier, a similar committee was constituted by its ally Congress to mull aspects of government formation in Maharashtra.

Congress leaders including Prithviraj Chauhan, Ashok Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Balasahab Thorat and Vijay Vedatiwar are part of the committee.

Congress and NCP contested the Assembly polls in alliance and bagged 54 and 44 seats respectively in 288-member Assembly.

Maharashtra came under President's rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state with BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP unable to form government in the state. (ANI)

