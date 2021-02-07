After Delhi, Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi as party chief again

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Following in the footsteps of the Delhi Congress unit, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday passed a resolution, demanding that party leader Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief again.

The resolution was proposed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and signed by Chattisgarh All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge PL Punia and Mohan Markam, state unit chief of Congress.

"In the meeting of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee and chiefs of district Congress committees, a resolution has been passed unanimously that Rahul Gandhi should be made Congress president again," the resolution reads.



"Congressmen are standing with Rahul Gandhi with a belief that only under his leadership will the party get strength and firmness. Under his leadership, the party will get more strength," it added.

This comes six days after Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) started the campaign "Rahul Returns" by passing a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi president of the party with immediate effect.

Congress party organisational elections were proposed by its Central Election Authority in May 2020, but later due to Assembly Election slated for the five states, it was proposed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members that election should be held after Assembly polls.

CWC members authorised interim president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the schedule. Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal had said Congress will get its new president by this June. (ANI)

