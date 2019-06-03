After Divya Spandana, Congress' Chirag Patnaik also quits Twitter

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Soon after the head of the Congress' social media wing Divya Spandana deleted her Twitter account, the team's member Chirag Patnaik has also left the micro-blogging site.

As per reports, Patnaik was arrested in Delhi last week for allegedly sexually harassing a former colleague. Later, Divya had defended him.

The reasons behind their decisions to delete their respective Twitter accounts are not yet known. (ANI)

