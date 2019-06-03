New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Soon after the head of the Congress' social media wing Divya Spandana deleted her Twitter account, the team's member Chirag Patnaik has also left the micro-blogging site.
As per reports, Patnaik was arrested in Delhi last week for allegedly sexually harassing a former colleague. Later, Divya had defended him.
The reasons behind their decisions to delete their respective Twitter accounts are not yet known. (ANI)
After Divya Spandana, Congress' Chirag Patnaik also quits Twitter
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 17:20 IST
