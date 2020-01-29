After expulsion, Pavan Varma congratulates Nitish for removing all obstacles

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Expelled JDU leader Pavan K Varma on Wednesday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has removed all obstacles from his path, apparently referring to his expulsion from the party along with Prashant Kishor their alleged for "anti-party activities".

"I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji for removing all the obstacles and impediments from his path in his pursuit of short term political gains. This pursuit is clearly now completely without any fidelity or loyalty to ideology," Varma told ANI.

"He (Nitish Kumar) can now achieve his short term political goals including possibly that of the Chief Ministership of Bihar, without any reference to party's constitution, his own ideological views of which he has spoken repeatedly in the past and directions and actions of his ally BJP. He need not take any of this into his account," he said.

Attacking further JDU supremo Kumar, Varma said that he can now pursue his "political ambitions".

"Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost," Varma tweeted earlier.

The expulsion of Kishor and Varma comes after the two leaders repeatedly questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party's stand on the newly enacted citizenship law.

Varma had also questioned the JDU's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly polls while Kishor had more than once made his differences with the party known on the issue of CAA and NRC.

Earlier, JDU supremo Kumar had said that the two leaders could leave the party and go wherever they wanted. (ANI)

