After JMM-Cong-RJD alliance wins Jharkhand polls, Sonia says 'victory is special'

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Congratulating alliance partners Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said their victory in Jharkhand Assembly elections was of "extreme contemporary importance".

She thanked the people of Jharkhand for expressing their substantive faith in the people-centric Congress-JMM-RJD alliance while rejecting the divisive agenda of BJP.

"The victory is special and of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP and its divisive agenda," Gandhi said in a statement.

"With this mandate, the people have defeated BJP's attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines," she said.

JMM-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD, won an absolute majority by winning 47 seats following the counting of votes today.

JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16, RJD one, BJP 25, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) three, AJSU two, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) one, NCP one and independents two. (ANI)