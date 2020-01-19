After Kerala moves SC against CAA, Guv seeks explanation from State chief secretary

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has sought an explanation from the Kerala Government Chief Secretary regarding the State moving the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act, sources said.

After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led government has approached the apex court against the Act that grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Kerala Governor had earlier said that the Citizenship law has to be implemented as there is no other option and the states have to implement it under Article 254. (ANI)

