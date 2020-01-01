After Kerala resolution on CAA, Prasad says 'constitutional' obligation on states to implements laws made by Parliament

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): After the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that there is a constitutional obligation on every state to implement the laws made by Parliament.

"There is a constitutional obligation on every state to exercise the executive power in such a way that ensures the compliance with laws made by Parliament," Prasad told reporters here.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Before the resolution was passed against the Act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a special Assembly session targetted the RSS and said the citizenship law is part of an agenda.

"The CAA is the part of an agenda. Muslims are being considered as internal enemies by the RSS, who is controlling the ruling dispensation at the Centre," he alleged.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)