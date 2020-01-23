After Khattar gets CID dept, Anil Vij says 'Chief Minister is supreme'

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Chief Minister is supreme, said Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday after he was divested of the charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) department.

"I have always said that the Chief Minister is supreme and he can give or take any department from his ministers whenever he wants. I was only demanding that the CID department brief me until I was Home Minister. I have no objection whosoever has the CID department," Vij told reporters here.

In a major reshuffle in state cabinet portfolios, Chief Minister Khattar has been allocated with the CID, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect.

The notification issued by the Haryana government read, "Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the Chief Minister, has allocated some new portfolios to the Chief Minister and to two Ministers. As per a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the portfolios of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect."

This comes after Anil Vij on Tuesday demanded disciplinary action against the CID chief for negligence.

"He [CID chief Anil Rao] is not giving me intelligence inputs despite asking for it repeatedly. It can pose a major threat to tranquillity and harmony in the state anytime. I have requested for an action to be taken against him for the negligence. It is about the safety of people," Vij had said. (ANI)

