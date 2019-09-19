Congress leader Premsai S Tikam speaks to media in Koriya on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
After losing luggage during train journey, C'garh Min blames Modi for theft

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:50 IST

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After his bag was stolen from inside a train, miffed Chhattisgarh Minister Premasai Singh Tekam vented his anger on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his style of governance.
In a bizarre statement, he alleged that Modi was behind such thefts!
"Modi ji is behind the thefts in railways and he is also responsible for the thefts of bags belonging to ministers. This is his achievement in 100 days," he said.
He made this comment when asked about completion of 100 days of NDA government at the Centre.
Tikam was travelling from Raipur to Pendra Road by Amarkantak Express and found on reaching his destination that his bag was missing.
After receiving the information, the railway and local administration was pressed into action to search for minister's the lost luggage. (ANI)

