After Maharashtra polls, Congress has 'married' Shiv Sena: Owaisi

Nirmal (Telangana) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday mocked the Congress party saying that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, it has brought about the 'Bharat Political Marriage Act' and married the Shiv Sena.

During a public meeting for the municipal elections here, Owaisi in a satirical tone said, "After the recent Maharashtra state elections, the Congress Party has brought a new law - the Bharat Political Marriage Act. Through this Act, it has married the Shiv Sena."

Owaisi said that after this marriage, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has done 'chauthi' (a ritual in marriage) with the Shiv Sena and made Uddhav Thackeray, the 'groom'.

Owaisi further said, "After all this, the BJP which was abusing me has taken a divorce from the Shiv Sena."

The AIMIM chief said that his party was being targeted from two sides during the Maharashtra assembly elections - the Congress and NCP on one side and the Shiv Sena and BJP on the other. (ANI)