After Nath discharged, facilities at hospital discharged too: Chouhan takes jibe at CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Two days after Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath underwent a trigger finger surgery at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking a jibe at him said as soon as Nath was discharged, "the facilities discharged too."

"Your initiative of getting treated at a government hospital was good, but as soon as you were discharged, the facilities discharged too," Chouhan tweeted.

Referring to a news article published in a Hindi daily, former CM took to Twitter and alleged that the condition of the government hospital, where the CM was treated, has gone back to its bad condition after Nath's discharge.

His tweet further read, "It is my humble request that the system and facilities that were repaired for two days should remain the same and the citizens should get better medical facilities too".

Nath on Saturday underwent a successful operation at the Hamidia Hospital here after suffering a trigger finger problem.

