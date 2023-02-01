After nudging by LG, 6,112 new teachers appointed in Delhi govt schools in 4 months

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The proactive approach and constant nudging from the Lt Governor VK Saxena has resulted in filling up the vacancies of teachers, principals and vice principals in Delhi government schools at an unprecedented pace during the last four months, said sources.

Compared to September 16, 2022, when the LG first reviewed the status of vacancies in the Education Department, a whopping 6,112 vacant posts of teachers have been filled by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) through regular recruitment. Another 2200 vacancies of teachers in government schools will be filled by March this year. LG has since then chaired three meetings of officers and the DSSSB to ensure regular monitoring of the progress made, said sources.

According to the data provided by the DSSSB today, at a review meeting chaired by the LG, the total vacancies of teaching staff in Delhi Government schools that stood at a massive 24,003 on 16.09.2022, has come down to 17,891. In the process, the number of guest teachers has proportionately come down by 3094. As on September 16 last year, the number of guest teachers stood at 19,880 while the same has been reduced to 16,786 as on January 31.

During the review meeting, officials informed the LG that the requisition for filling up 543 vacant posts of principals - 363 through direct recruitment and 180 through promotion - has been sent to the UPSC and the interviews are likely to be completed by March 2023.



Similarly, a requisition has been sent for filling up 131 posts of vice principals through direct recruitment to UPSC.

It may be noted that recruitment for the posts of Principals and vice principals in Delhi Government schools are made by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) while the recruitment of other teaching staff is made by the DSSSB on the basis of requisition sent by the Directorate of Education.

Sources said requisition for regular recruitment of teachers was not made during the last seven years of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Instead, the government conveniently kept filling up these posts with guest teachers who are appointed without following any due recruitment process. Also, guest teachers cannot share any financial or other related responsibilities and charges.

Sources said this had led to an acute shortage of teaching staff in Delhi government schools that were running with only 67 per cent of regular teachers. As many as 84 per cent of these schools were running without principals which is the main supervisory, administrative and financial authority in a school.

Even in the Vice Principals' category, about 34 per cent posts were lying vacant. As of now, 848 out of the 950 sanctioned posts of principals are lying vacant while 627 out of the 1,670 sanctioned posts of vice principals are yet to be filled. (ANI)

