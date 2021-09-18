After Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's resignation, AAP calls Congress 'sinking Titanic'

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): As Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) co-incharge for Assembly Elections 2022 Raghav Chadha called Congress the "sinking Titanic" and said that the governance of Punjab has come to a grinding halt.

"In the Game of Thrones that have been going on in Punjab Congress for the last so many months, the greatest causality has been governance. The administration and the governance of Punjab have come to a grinding halt and this naked display of greed for power has only resulted in the worsening of the governance of Punjab," Chadha told ANI.

"Congress party has become irrelevant now. They are on a suicide mission. They are in a self-destruction mode. Voting for them is like wasting your vote. Congress is like the sinking Titanic," he said while adding that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP party cares for the people of Punjab.

Speaking further, the AAP leader said: "What is of concern to us (AAP) is that with the toppling of administration and governance of Punjab, it is the people who are the greatest sufferers. Congress was voted so that Punjab could have a stable administration and not fight for power due to factionalism. Today, Congress has no vision or commitment for the people of Punjab."



The statement came after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Chief Minister to Governor Banwarilal Purohit today.

After resigning, the Chief Minister expressed his unhappiness with the decision of the party leadership. "I feel humiliated," he said, adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.

The move came as factionalism again surfaced in the state unit with sections opposed to him requesting a meeting of Congress Legislature Party. Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

Four rebel ministers and MLAs had written to the party's command demanding a meeting of the legislature party. Some of them conveyed that he does not enjoy the support of the majority of MLAs.

When the tussle in Punjab escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

