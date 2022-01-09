After Punjab, Congress to adopt 'one family, one ticket' formula for Uttarakhand Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): After Punjab, the Congress high command has decided to follow the 'one family, one ticket' formula for Uttarakhand Assembly polls also.

According to sources, the AICC screening committee has taken the decision on the instructions of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The decision has come as a big blow to some leaders who were eyeing at the state polls with high hopes and had sought tickets from the party's screening committee to put their children in the fray.

Notably, these leaders include Congress veteran Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh.

Chairman of the AICC screening committee for Uttrakhand Avinash Pandey told ANI that "the party has decided to give one ticket to one family only. "The list of probable candidates will be sent to the Central Election Committee for final selection," he said.

However, Pandey said that there is a window of "special cases", wherein more tickets have been given to one family provided there is a high probability of winning the election. "But, that will be decided by the CEC only," he said.

He further said that presently, the only exception being considered is of Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjiv, both of whom recently rejoined the ranks of Congress after quitting from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



"The party is keen to give chance to the father-son duo, as they are sitting MLAs," Pandey said.

Earlier, state president Ganesh Gondiyal had advocated giving more tickets to one family, which was openly opposed by Kishor Upadhyay, who is close to the Gandhi family and former state president, and said, "dynastic politics damaging the sentiments of the workers."

The son and daughter of Uttarakhand election campaign committee head Harish Rawat are seeking tickets from the screening committee to fight the polls.

Congress legislature party leader Pritam Singh is also seeking a ticket for his son Abhishek.

Working President of PCC Ranjit Rawat is also seeking a ticket for his son. Due to the death of Indira Hridayesh, her son Sumit will get a ticket.

The final meeting of the screening committee has been called on January 11 for a discussion of the list of candidates.

Following the meeting, the screening committee will submit the list to the Central Election Committee of the party for the final selection of the candidates. The meeting of the Central Election Committee of Congress is likely to be called on Wednesday for Uttrakhand.

Assembly polls for the 70-member state assembly will be held on February 14 and counting will be done on March 10. (ANI)

