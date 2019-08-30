After removal of Article 370, Ram temple will now be built in Ayodhya: Pragya Thakur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday asserted that Ram Temple will be built in Ayodhya in the same manner by which Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir.

Thakur, who is known for making controversial statements, said, "Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya, the same way Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Nothing will happen to me till the construction of the shrine in Ayodhya."

"Everyone believes now that removal of Article 370 has united the country. Now a grand Ram Temple will be built and we all witness it soon," she said while speaking to reporters in Indore.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala gave a statement on similar lines. He told ANI, "Temple of Lord Ram will be built during the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He is a decisive man, he will be the one to build the temple with his own hands, he has 'apaar shakti' in him."

"The day-to-day hearing on Ayodhya matter is taking place in the Supreme Court and a decision will be taken soon in the favour of the construction of Ram temple... Even the Muslim community supports this," he claimed.

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on 6 December 1992. (ANI)

