After Shinde govt wins trust vote, Kirit Somaiya asks Uddhav Thackeray to introspect

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): As former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sanjay Raut continued to criticize the newly-elected Eknath Shinde-led state government, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday hit back at the latter saying that they are not accepting the reality and Thackeray needs to introspect now.

"Both (Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray) are not accepting the reality. Thackeray needs to introspect now. Raut is accusing BJP of betraying them, rather he betrayed us by taking votes in the name of PM Modi in the 2019 elections," Kirit Somaiya told ANI.

He added, "Why he is including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Fadnavis in these things? Out of 55 MLAs, 40 MLAs joined the Shinde camp. So, I think Uddhav Thackeray needs to introspect now."

Senior BJP leader also pointed out claims made by Aaditya Thackeray in which he said that around 15 MLAs are still in contact with them.

"They have lost all the respect now. Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray used to say that around 15 MLAs are in touch with them and want to come back. Uddhav Thackeray is still suggesting holding the mid-term elections and everything will be clear. Do they still have any right to speak," Somaiya said.

"Sanjay Raut exuded confidence in winning 100 seats as Uddhav Thackeray demanded to hold mid-term polls. He had said Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. You can't hijack it with money," he added.



The new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin, proving his government's majority and cementing his position as chief minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena.

164 votes were polled in favour of Shinde, while 99 votes were polled against the newly formed BJP-Shinde camp coalition.

The trust vote comes a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the Assembly Speaker. On Sunday Narwekar reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognized the appointment of Gogawale as the chief whip of the Shiv Sena.

Speaking about ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey's involvement in the NSE co-location scam, he accused Uddhav Thackeray of protecting the accused.

"Now, I will speak to CM Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis about the case. Uddhav Thackeray was saving him (Sanjay Pandey). I will also meet the Chief Minister in the coming two days," he said.

Pandey, who retired as Mumbai Police Commissioner last week, reached the ED headquarters and was questioned for almost two-and-a-half hours in the NSE co-location scam case.

The federal probe agency recorded Pandey's statement under Section 50 under provisions of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the NSE co-location scam to know how an audit company was incorporated in 2001 by the retired Mumbai Police chief, did not raise the red flag that the NSE servers were compromised. (ANI)

