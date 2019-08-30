Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)
After Sikh girl's forced conversion in Lahore, Amarinder urges Imran Khan to take action

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:38 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday called upon Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take "firm and immediate action" in the case where a Sikh priest's daughter forcibly converted to Islam in Lahore's Nankana Sahib.
The Chief Minister has also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with his Pakistani counterpart at the earliest.
"Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. Call upon Imran Khan to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request S Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest," Amarinder Singh tweeted.
The Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.
Jagjit Kaur, 19, is the daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was converted to Islam at gunpoint.
Family of Jagjit Kaur said they will self immolate in-front of the Governor house in Pakistan's Punjab if their daughter was not released.
Surinder Singh, brother of Jagjit Kaur said, "Our family has faced a tragic incident as some goons forcibly entered our house and abducted my younger daughter. They tortured her and forcibly converted her to Islam."
He added, "We went to a police station to register a complaint. We met many senior officials but they have not listened to our complaint. The goons again came to our house and forced us to withdraw our complaint and threatened that they will also force us to convert to Islam if we persisted with the complaint."
The family also appealed to Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa for the safe return of Jagjit Kaur.
The members of the Sikh community in Pakistan have condemned the horrific incident and conducted a meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. They have decided to organise a protest on Friday at Governor House while an international conference related to Kartarpur Corridor is scheduled to be held there.
A video of Jagjit Kaur has also surfaced where she was forcibly converted to Islam and renamed as Ayesha. The 'maulvi' also arranged her marriage with a Muslim man.
In Pakistan, many such incidents are regularly reported where Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men. (ANI)

iocl