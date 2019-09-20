After Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University, ABVP to expose Left's intellectual terrorism across campuses

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Taking into account the continued violence and alleged assault on Union Minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is set to launch a nationwide contact programme to expose the violent face of the Left and Trinamool Congress politics.

Along with this, ABVP in a counter-attack on the TMC stated that the Governor doesn't need permission to enter any college or university as he is the chancellor of universities.

The student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will initiate the debate on continued political violence against its cadres on campuses across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Shri Niwas, national joint organising secretary, ABVP said that the ABVP will expose the hypocrisy behind intolerance narrative created against it and its affiliates.

"The time has come that expose the intellectual terrorism of the Left across the country in every college. ABVP will begin its movement to expose them and their hypocrisy on intolerance. And will also expose how left student organisations become violent whenever they see ABVP growing on campuses," added Sriniwas.

This move is expected to enable the student's wing to connect with like-minded campus dwellers and also unravel the violent political moves against it by opposition parties.

Jadavpur University has been in controversy recently due to its violent and anti-central government protests.

While ABVP claims that it has sought every permission required to organize the fresher's event, the BJP feels that the protests are being fanned by Trinamool Congress, which is trying desperately to keep the BJP away from the state.

West Bengal is high on the priority of the BJP as it takes on the space vacated by the left in the state.

On TMC allegations that no permission was sought by the ABVP to host Supriyo, an ABVP functionary claimed, "We have sought permission from police and it's all in writing.

"The Governor had to intervene to save Supriyo. He can come to university as he is chancellor of the university and doesn't need any permission. He must have gauged the seriousness of the situation and must have gone to the university. We have minute to minute detail of the event" the functionary said. (ANI)