Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha after conviction in kidnapping, murder case

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Afzal Ansari was on Monday disqualified from the Lok Sabha, pertaining to his conviction by the MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur in a kidnapping and murder case.

Afzal Ansari is the brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and represented the Ghazipur constituency.

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh in Special Trial/980/2012, Afzal Ansari, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 29 April 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat read.

This comes after the MP/MLA Court on Saturday, convicted gangster-turned-politician Afzal Ansari in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on Afzal.

Security was heightened ahead of the verdict by an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in a kidnapping and murder case against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, and BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Saturday. (ANI)