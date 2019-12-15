AGP going against CAA is eye wash, says Congress leader Debabrata Saikia

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, who is Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, said that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) opposing The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, is an "eye wash".

Saikia had on Saturday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Act.

"Citizenship (Amendment) Act is against the indigenous people of North-East. It is against the Constitution and Fundamental Rights... We have to fight it out as per the law," Saikia told ANI here.

Saikia said AGP should have opposed the Act since the beginning.

"AGP is making excuses now... It is just an eye wash," he said.

He further shared that he had given a letter to the Speaker of Assam Assembly for calling a special session regarding the Act.

"The situation of Assam is such that people speaking Assamese are getting less," Saikia said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

