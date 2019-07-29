Ratul Puri (File Photo)
Ratul Puri (File Photo)

AgustaWestland case: Court extends interim protection of Ratul Puri till Tuesday

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:07 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A Special Court here on Monday extended the interim protection of businessman Ratul Puri from the arrest till tomorrow in connection with the AgustaWestland case.
Hearing and further arguments on his anticipatory bail plea will be held tomorrow at the Rouse Avenue court.
Puri's counsel, advocate Vijay Aggarwal moved several applications seeking case-related documents to be provided to him and certified copies, copy of ECIR and official records of timing and duration in which he had joined the investigation.
Aggarwal further argued that "The same court has granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra in a case in which he had appeared around nine times, as far as Ratul Puri matter is concerned, my client has visited more than 25 times".
DP Singh, special public prosecutor in AgustaWestland money laundering case, argued, "Most of the time Ratul was not cooperative, yesterday he himself on record had written that 'I m not here for the recording of the statement'."
Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who also appeared for Ratul Puri, said, "My client is not on flight risk... There is no authentic information of evidence tempering. After Saturday's court direction Ratul Puri was called on Saturday and Sunday also. He has been called 25 times. He has shown cooperation, but after calling him so many time, the agency is still harassing him."
Singhvi further stated that his client has provided "trucks loads documents," but the Enforcement Directorate still saying he is not cooperating.
The ED in its reply has denied the averments made by Puri that he was permitted a lunch and a short meeting during the said time on July 26. ED alleged that no such meeting was to take place on the said date but only went to meet his lawyers from the office. After 15-20 minutes he left with his lawyers while his car and the driver were stationed at the same place, the investigative agency stated.
There is a clear attempt to frustrate the investigation as he left in the middle of the ongoing investigation while his statement was being recorded, it said.
ED added that Puri did not deem it appropriate to inform the investigating officer before leaving even though his statement on the said date had begun. He came at 11 am instead of the scheduled time of 2 pm entailing doubt that he can come early to sit at the reception and see who are the others being summoned and appearing only in a bid to hamper the investigation.
ED reply on the anticipatory bail further highlights that Puri received money from both chains of money trail which includes interstellar technology and channel of Christian Michel James.
ED claims that Puri is in conversation with accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena though he claims that he is not influencing the witness. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:28 IST

Jalandhar: Counter intelligence arrests 2 interstate smugglers;...

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India] July 29 (ANI): Counter-Intelligence Wing Jalandhar busted an inter-state drug racket of heroin smuggling and confiscated one-kilogram heroin from Sultanpur Lodhi area of Kapurthala district by arresting two drug smugglers on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:28 IST

Unnao rape victim accident: Murder case registered against BJP...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Police on Monday registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were seriously injured, while two of her

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:26 IST

NBCC can only oversee construction of Unitech housing project: SC

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday observed that National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) will not execute the construction of Unitech housing projects, but will only oversee it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 19:25 IST

Maharashtra: Woman commits suicide after killing daughters, son in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, after she killed her two daughters and a son in Pune on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:57 IST

10 historical monuments to remain open till 9 pm for common public

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has announced that 10 historical monuments across the country will stay open till 9 pm every day for the visitors and public.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:46 IST

Article 35A and 370 must not be removed: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Senior National Conference (NC) MP Farooq Abdullah, on Monday said Article 35A and 370 were the "foundation" for Kashmir and hence should not be removed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:40 IST

Rajya Sabha passes Bill to regulate unregulated deposit schemes

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bill that seeks to regulate unregulated deposit schemes and protect the interests of depositors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:37 IST

Two disqualified K'taka Congress MLAs move SC against Speaker's decision

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Two of the disqualified Karnataka Congress legislators, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to bar them for the term of the present Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:25 IST

Police custody of Dawood Ibrahim's nephew extended till Aug 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A special MCOCA court on Monday extended police custody of noted gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar, and two others - Ahamed Raza and Ashfaq Towelwala - till August 5.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:14 IST

Ramesh Bais takes charge as Governor of Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 29 (ANI): Newly-appointed Governor of Tripura Ramesh Bais was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Sanjoy Karol on Monday at the Darbar Hall of old Raj Bhavan here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:05 IST

India, Russia sign Rs 1,500 crore deal for air-to-air missiles...

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Boosting its capabilities in beyond visual range warfare, India has signed a deal worth around Rs 1,500 crore to acquire R-27 air-to-air missiles from Russia to be equipped on the Su-30MKI combat aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:52 IST

Heera Gold MD sent to 6-day police custody in cheating case

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Nowhera Shaikh, who is accused of cheating investors through her firm Heera Gold, was sent to six-day police custody by a local court here on Monday.

Read More
iocl