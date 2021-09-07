Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls, BJP appoints presidents to five districts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Ahead of 2022 assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed district presidents to Shrawasti, Barabanki, Unnao, Badayun and Sant Kabir Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, Mahesh Mishra Om, Shashank Kushmesh, Awdhesh Kateyar, Rajeev Gupta, Jagdamba Srivastava have been appointed as the district presidents of Shrawasti, Barabanki, Unnao, Badayun and Sant Kabir Nagar districts respectively.

Meanwhile, ahead of state Assembly polls next year, the BJP organised an enlightened class conference in all 403 constituencies from September 5.



According to the BJP, the conference was organised on September 5 in 17 metro cities of Uttar Pradesh and later it will be held in all 403 assembly seats from September 6-20.

Through these conferences, the BJP aims to reach out to intellectuals of the society like teachers, professors, engineers, doctors and writers to discuss the work done, achievements and other welfare works of the state government.

Subrata Pathak, state general secretary and in-charge of enlightened class conference Campaign, had informed, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers will inaugurate the enlightened class conference in Saharanpur on September 5."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively. (ANI)

