Ahead of Assembly polls, Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak likely to join RJD

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls, Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak may resign from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet and his party Janata Dal (U) and is likely to join Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), sources said.

Sources say RJD is in touch with Rajak, who is unhappy with Ashok Choudhary's entry into JDU recently. Choudhary was the president of Congress' Bihar unit but now is a minister in the JDU-BJP coalition government.

Speaking to ANI on June 28 over the phone, Rajak said that he wanted to quit politics. However, he changed the plan after leaders of JDU and BJP met him.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

