Ahead of Assembly polls, former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey to join JDU today

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Ahead of state Assembly polls, former Director-General of Police (DGP) of Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), will join the Janata Dal (U) on Sunday evening.

He met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday and later said that he has not taken any decision on contesting the elections.

"I came here to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls," he had said.



Pandey quit as DGP after his request for voluntary retirement was approved on Tuesday by the Bihar government, which waived a three-month mandatory cooling-off period.



Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7, with the counting of votes to take place on November 10. (ANI)

