Ahead of Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi to visit Punjab on January 27

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Punjab on January 27, informed state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on January 27. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab."

According to the schedule shared by Sidhu, the former Congress President will begin his tour from Amritsar by paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir along with the 117 candidates, before proceeding towards Jalandhar by road.

In Jalandhar, the Congress MP will also conduct a virtual rally "Punjab Fateh" at White Diamond, Mithapur, Jalandhar.

Punjab will go to the assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)