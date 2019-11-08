Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Shahi Imam Bukhari urges all to exercise restraint, maintain peace

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Friday urged all Indians "to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary."

"It is a testing time for the nation. Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary," Bukhari said in a statement.

"I hope that the constitutional superiority shall prevail and rule of law is not compromised. It is a testing time for the nation," the statement added.

Ahead of the SC verdict, various organizations and political leaders cutting across party lines have appealed for peace and stated that the apex court's decision will be acceptable to them.

Elaborate deployment of forces and confidence-building measures has been ensured to maintain law and order in Uttar Pradesh and especially in the Ayodhya district.

District Magistrate Court had already imposed Section-144 in the district in anticipation of a verdict in the title dispute case in the month of October.

Section 144 will be in effect till December 10, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha had said in an order.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ayodhya title dispute case before November 17 when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office. (ANI)

