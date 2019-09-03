Ahead of Bihar polls, JDU, RJD lock horns in poster war

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal - two prominent parties in Bihar politics - got involved in a new poster war on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state slated for next year.

Leaders of the two parties locked horns after JDU put up a poster outside its office in Patna which read 'Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar'.

"This is not our slogan. Rather, it is the voice of the 12 crore people of Bihar. People of the state have full faith in their Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar. They have seen how the state has developed under his leadership," said JDU leader Sanjay Singh.

Singh further claimed that JDU's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is 'unbreakable'.

"Is there any Opposition here? During Lok Sabha elections they got to know what people want. They won zero seats. Everything is fine here. The alliance of BJP, JDU and Lok Janshakti Party is unbreakable," he said.

In reply to this, RJD too put a poster outside its office in Patna which read, 'Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar.'

Talking about this latest 'poster war' between the two parties, RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan said, "You should look at JDU poster. It says, 'Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar'. This means that even they are accepting that Nitish Kumar is not fit in this situation of Bihar. It means that he is just fine and they are not able to see any alternate candidate. Now, RJD has put this poster to show the current situation of Bihar. It features the failure of this government over various issues including law and order, healthcare, floods and drought." (ANI)

