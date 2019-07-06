Ahead of BJP's membership drive, JP Nadda thank Modi, Shah

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): BJP Working President JP Nadda on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for appointing him as the working president of the BJP.

Ahead of the launch of BJP membership drive in Varanasi on Saturday, Nadda today said that his aim is to include as many as 20 crore members in BJP.

Nadda praised Shah for his electoral campaign in Uttar Pradesh, saying the politics based on caste was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls. Shah had consolidated the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Nadda also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying he has not allowed criminals to prosper in the state.

Tomorrow Nadda will accompany Prime Minister Modi during the launch of BJP's membership drive in Varanasi. (ANI)

