Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a jolt to the Congress, its former MP Rajkumari Ratna Singh from Pratapgarh on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.
Ratna, a three-time Congress MP from Pratapgarh, along with her supporters joined the BJP at an election rally in Pratapgarh.
The rally was held in support of BJP-Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Rajkumar Pal, who is contesting the 21 October assembly by-polls. Pratapgarh is among the 11 assembly seats due to go for bypolls.
Ratna Singh is the daughter of Dinesh Singh, who had served as a former External Affairs Minister in 1969-70 and 1993-1995. He had also served as a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of External Affairs in 1962-66.
Ratna, an erstwhile royal from the princely state of Kalankar, enjoys popularity in the region and is considered close to senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. (ANI)
Ahead of bypolls, jolt to Cong as former MP Ratna Singh joins BJP
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:02 IST
