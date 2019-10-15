Ahead of bypolls, jolt to Cong as former MP Ratna Singh joins BJP

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a jolt to the Congress, its former MP Rajkumari Ratna Singh from Pratapgarh on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

Ratna, a three-time Congress MP from Pratapgarh, along with her supporters joined the BJP at an election rally in Pratapgarh.

The rally was held in support of BJP-Apna Dal (Sonelal) candidate Rajkumar Pal, who is contesting the 21 October assembly by-polls. Pratapgarh is among the 11 assembly seats due to go for bypolls.

Ratna Singh is the daughter of Dinesh Singh, who had served as a former External Affairs Minister in 1969-70 and 1993-1995. He had also served as a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of External Affairs in 1962-66.

Ratna, an erstwhile royal from the princely state of Kalankar, enjoys popularity in the region and is considered close to senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. (ANI)

