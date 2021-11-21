Ahead of Cabinet expansion, Sachin Pilot claims there is no factionalism in Rajasthan Cong

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 21 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that there is no factionalism in the Rajasthan unit of the party and stated that the party will work together to bring forth misdeeds of BJP before people.

This comes ahead of the scheduled Rajasthan Cabinet's reshuffle later in the day.

Speaking to the media here, Pilot said, "Congress is working under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Party workers will have to work together to bring forth misdeeds of BJP before people. There are no factions in the party. The decision of Cabinet reshuffle has been taken together."

"I had met party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, we discussed a lot of issues. I carried out all responsibilities given to me by the party in the last 20 years, with dedication. In the time to come, I will work wherever the party sends me," he replied when asked about his future role in the party.

Pilot also expressed his satisfaction over the move and stated that the inclusion of four Dalit ministers in the Cabinet has sent out a positive message about the party and the state government.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet expansion is all set to take place today with the oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers at the Governor's house.

A total of 15 MLAs will take oath today including Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola who will be included in the cabinet of the Chief Minister after the reshuffle.

In July last year, Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot and accompanied by MLAs who supported him had camped in Haryana. Pilot finally announced his return to Rajasthan after the Gandhi family intervened and reportedly assured him that his grievances would be addressed. A committee was also set up under Ajay Maken to look into the issues raised by Pilot and his camp.

Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi last week over the issue of Cabinet expansion in the state. (ANI)