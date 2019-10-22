Ahead of counting of votes, Nadda meets BJP General Secretaries

New Delhi [India] Oct 22 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, BJP Working President JP Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting of party General Secretaries and took stock of the political situation in both the states.

The meeting was attended by Ram Madhav, Bhupendra Yadav, Saroj Pandey, Anil Jain and Arun Singh among others.

The meeting took place amid projections of a return of the BJP-led NDA to power in Maharashtra and the BJP in Haryana. Nadda also took stock of the party's programs and organisational polls.

However, there was no official communication from the party about the meeting, but the sources present in the meeting told ANI that General Secretaries in charge of Maharashtra Bhupendra Yadav and Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain of Haryana presented details of the election and expressed confidence of a comfortable victory in the two states.

Discussions also took place on Gandhi Sankalp Yatra and party's program to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Voting for the 288 seats of Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra and 90 seats in Haryana ended on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place on October 24. Most of the exit polls have predicted a return of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra and a clear verdict for the BJP in Haryana. (ANI)

