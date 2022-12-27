Ahead of Delhi mayoral polls, Independent councillor Gajendra Daral joins BJP

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Ahead of Delhi mayoral polls scheduled to be held on January 6, Independent councillor Gajendra Daral on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He recently won the held civic body polls from Mundka.

While inducting Daral into the party fold, Virendra Sachdeva said, "Daral has won the election as an independent from Mundka and is joining the party on his own will and his joining will strengthen the party's image.

Gajendra Daral joined the BJP in the presence of the party's state working president Virendra Sachdeva and former state president Vijender Gupta.

Former MLA Manoj Shokeen, spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat and Mandal president Shashikant Pandey were also present.



"The BJP is a party in which every worker has a different responsibility and we are sure that Gajendra Daral will fulfil the responsibility given to him," he said.

Gupta added that Daral has a "good hold" in rural areas as he has a simple personality and his joining will bring new opportunities to the party from the rural area.

Daral said he has joined the BJP "unconditionally" due to the spirit of service and work culture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's ideology.

"I will always continue to live up to the trust reposed in me by the strong organisation of the Delhi Pradesh unit," he added.

With Daral joining the BJP, the party's strength in the MCD has risen to 105.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the elections with 134 seats and the BJP bagged 104 seats in the 250-member civic body. (ANI)

