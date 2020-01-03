Ahead of Delhi polls, Smriti Irani seeks suggestions from citizens for party manifesto

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday sought suggestions for the party's manifesto from the people of the national capital.

The BJP leader sought suggestions from citizens on various developmental issues such as health and infrastructure in the national capital.

"All the BJP workers, MPs appeal to the people of Delhi to write a chapter of development, infrastructure, health, the security of women. We appeal to the voters of Delhi to give us missed calls on 6357171717 through 'Meri Delhi Mera Sujhaav'. We will form a manifesto based on that. This programme will go on for two weeks and 49 'raths' will be carried out. Every Assembly seat would have 20 suggestion boxes. We need constructive dialogue with the people of Delhi." (ANI)

