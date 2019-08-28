Ahead of Maha polls, ex-NCP MLA Dilip Sopal may join Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and senior MLA from Barshi Assembly constituency, Dilip Sopal who resigned from the party on Monday, is likely to join Shiv Sena later in the day.

The news of Sopal switching party came to light after he submitted his resignation to Speaker Haribhau Bagade.

Besides Sopal, NCP MLA Rana Jagjitsingh Patil may also switch sides. Sources suggest that he is in touch with the BJP but is yet to make any official announcement on the same. He is the son of former NCP MP from Osmanabad Padamsinh Patil.

When enquired by ANI, if he is planning to leave NCP, Rana quickly said that he is seeking suggestion from the voters of Osmanabad.

"Yes, I am discussing and taking suggestions from the voters of Osmanabad and my workers about my future politics. At this stage, this will not be okay to comment on switching party. I am still in talks with my people, you will come to know in a day or two," he said.

The switching of political parties by the political leaders is taking place as the State Assembly polls are due in September-October. (ANI)

