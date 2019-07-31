MNS chief Raj Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Raj Thackeray
MNS chief Raj Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Raj Thackeray

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, Raj Thackeray discusses EVM row with Mamata

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:03 IST

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here and invited her to take part in his party's rally demanding use of ballot papers in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.
"Today I came to meet Mamataji on the issue regarding the use of EVMs and VVPATs. We are taking out a 'morcha' in Maharashtra. I had come here to invite her for the same. She told me that her party is committed to saving democracy. She said, 'Main hun,aisa samajh lena'. We will continue to fight," Raj Thackeray told media here.
"I had met Election Commissioner and asked him to hold elections through ballot voting because of the kind of atmosphere that is there in the country regarding EVMs and VVPATs. In various countries these machines have been cancelled," he added.
Asked whether this is a new beginning of the 'anti-Modi' front, he said, "It is about anti-EVMs and not anti-Modi. It's fine if anti-EVMs transcends into anti-Modi."
When questioned whether he will move court against EVMs, he added, "I have no expectations from High Court, Supreme Court and the Election Commissioner."
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed that instead of working peacefully for the country, the ruling party is indulging in horse-trading.
"This government won the election, it's okay you work for the people, work for the country. But instead of working peacefully in the country, from day one they started whatever they had done (in) last five years - horse-trading in every state, misusing agencies, even the industries and media are not spared."
"What result have we seen? This government decided to shut down more than 45 public sector industries. The unemployment rate is very high within these 45 years. Economic growth also suffers," she added.
Mamata also condoled the demise of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha.
"If all industrialists leave the country like this or commit suicide, don't you think it is a dangerous signal for the country? I'm feeling sad today because it should not be the future of the industry or agriculture or the country. These are very unfortunate affairs," she said.
Earlier this month, Thackeray met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, and reportedly discussed political developments including the issue of EVMs over which opposition parties have demanded going back to paper ballots in elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:50 IST

TN: Chennai doctors extract 526 teeth from sever-year-old boy's mouth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 31 (ANI): In a staggering development, doctors have extracted 526 teeth from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy in a rare surgery performed at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital in Chennai, doctors said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:45 IST

2 held, over 1kg heroin seized in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): Punjab police arrested two persons and seized over one kilogram of heroin from their possession as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking and misdemeanours in Khanna area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:43 IST

Bihar youth beaten up for allegedly attempting to rape minor girl

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 31 (ANI): A youth was beaten up by the public on Wednesday here for allegedly trying to rape an eight-year-old girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:39 IST

DGCA suspends license of 2 SpiceJet pilots

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday suspended licenses of two SpiceJet pilots for runway excursion while landing at Surat.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:38 IST

One dead, two injured after house collapses in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): One person died and two others sustained injuries after a house collapsed here on Wednesday due to intermittent rains in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:35 IST

J-K CEO to chair meeting regarding preparation of Electors...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar will chair a meeting through video conferencing with all district election officers and other officials on August 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:32 IST

Viral video of youth performing stunts on Delhi road prompts...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Days after a video of a young skater performing dangerous stunts on the road went viral, Delhi Police on Wednesday identified and issued a challan for rash driving against the youth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:30 IST

Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:29 IST

West Bengal: BSF troops recover 350 bottles of Phensedyl, 180...

North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 12 bags containing 350 bottles of Phensedyl and 180 Yaba tablets, along India-Bangladesh border in Raiganj on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:16 IST

JD(S) expels three rebel MLAs for anti-party activities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) expelled three rebel MLAs from the party for indulging in anti-party activities, days after the Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after losing the confidence motion.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:15 IST

Unnao rape survivor and lawyer are stable, says Lucknow hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, who are being treated at King George's Medical University here after sustaining grievous injuries in an accident on July 28, are stable, the hospital said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:14 IST

PM Modi chairs 30th interaction through 'PRAGATI' platform

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his thirtieth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

Read More
iocl