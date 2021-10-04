Ahead of Meghalaya by-polls, Rahul Gandhi meets Mukul Sangma, other leaders

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Ahead of Meghalaya by-polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday met former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala.

All Indian Congress Committee in-charge for Meghalaya Manish Chatrath and former Union Minister and General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal were also present in the meeting.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi met INC Meghalaya President Shri Vincent Pala

, CLP Leader Shri Mukul Sangma, in charge Shri Manish Chatrath

along with General Secretary I/C Organisation Shri K C Venugopal," tweeted Congress on Sunday.

Earlier on September 28, the Election Commission of India announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country including Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya. (ANI)











