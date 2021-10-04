New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Ahead of Meghalaya by-polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday met former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala.
All Indian Congress Committee in-charge for Meghalaya Manish Chatrath and former Union Minister and General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal were also present in the meeting.
"Shri Rahul Gandhi met INC Meghalaya President Shri Vincent Pala
, CLP Leader Shri Mukul Sangma, in charge Shri Manish Chatrath
along with General Secretary I/C Organisation Shri K C Venugopal," tweeted Congress on Sunday.
Earlier on September 28, the Election Commission of India announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country including Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya. (ANI)
Ahead of Meghalaya by-polls, Rahul Gandhi meets Mukul Sangma, other leaders
ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2021 07:09 IST
