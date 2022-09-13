Ahead of PM Modi's visit, BJP chief JP Nadda to tour Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, BJP chief JP Nadda will tour his home state Himachal Pradesh where he will visit all four Loksabha constituencies from September 18 to 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha rally in Mandi on September 24.

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap held a press conference here on Tuesday and said, "Our Honorable National President's program is currently proposed from 18th September till 21st September. There is a program of his arrival in Shimla parliamentary constituency on 18th, Hamirpur on 19th, followed by Mandi on 20th and Kangra on 21st."



The BJP national president will meet and communicate with the elected representatives of the four parliamentary constituencies and also local body representatives. Apart from these, he will also meet former members who have held such positions earlier, Kashyap told a press conference.

Elections in the state of Himachal Pradesh are due this year. Currently, a BJP-led government under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur is in power in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has 68 seats. (ANI)

