Ahead of restoring mobile phone services, J-K DGP says 'all precautions shall be taken'

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): As the mobile phone connections will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday from 12 noon, the police and security forces deployed in the region are taking all precautionary measures.

According to sources, there will be strict monitoring on hate mongers and deployment of extra forces will be done at strategic locations to avoid any unlawful gathering called to disturb law and order situation in the Valley.

When asked about the precautionary measures for Monday as the mobile phone connections in the Valley will be restored after over two months, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh told ANI, "All precautions shall be taken."

As mobile phones are the most preferred way for hate mongers to spread lies, local police will also keep an eye on fake news, messages created to ignite any kind of unlawful activity in the region.

There have been inputs that Pakistan-backed groups will try to create law and order situation by spreading rumours.

The government has fully restored landlines and is functioning for over six weeks.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said in a statement, "Having reviewed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a decision has been taken to restore mobile phone facilities in all the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir. More specifically, all post-paid mobile phones, irrespective of the telecom service provider, will stand restored and be functional from 12 noon on Monday, 14 October 2019. This will cover all 10 districts of Kashmir province."

The administration also stated that with this step, tourists will be able to visit the state without being handicapped by the lack of phone connectivity, students can be in touch with parents while attending schools, businessmen can be in touch with customers, transporters can contact clients, and contractors can be in touch with staff.

Phones connectivity in the Valley was suspended by the central government as a precautionary measure keeping in view the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which granted special status to the region.

The Centre also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

