Ahead of RS polls, Congress likely to send 25 more MLAs to Jaipur

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Congress is likely to send 25 of its MLAs from Gujarat to Jaipur by a flight on Monday evening.

The party has already sent 41 of its MLAs, in two batches on Saturday and Sunday, to Jaipur ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in the state after BJP fielded three candidates including former Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin as its candidate.

Earlier, five Congress MLAs had sent their resignations to the Gujarat Assembly Speaker just days ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

In the 182 member Gujarat Assembly, the BJP has 103 seats while Congress has 68, after the resignations of five of its MLAs.

Voting and counting for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

