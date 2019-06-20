Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (left) and Shiv Sena chied Uddhav Thackrey (right) at an event in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (left) and Shiv Sena chied Uddhav Thackrey (right) at an event in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Ahead of state polls, Fadnavis refers to Uddhav Thackrey as 'elder brother' at Shiv Sena's foundation day

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 03:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as his "elder brother" at Shiv Sena's foundation day event held in Mumbai. The camaraderie between the two leaders not only put reports of a rift between the alliance partners to rest but also exuded the eagerness of the two political parties to work together for the upcoming assembly elections.
Fadnavis, who was the chief guest at the function, in a strong-worded speech, sent a signal to cadres of both the parties to work together in wake of state polls. It was for the first time in 53 years that Sena invited a non-Sainik leader for its foundation day event.
The two parties who have been working in coalition for several decades were at loggerheads till before the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. However, Fadnavis' attendance at the Sena event has changed the face of the relationship between the allies.
"It is been a few days that everyone has been writing about why I have been invited here today. I want to tell you, I am here to seek the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav ji's love and the energy of Shiv Sainiks. We are the oldest and longest alliance in the state and the country and we will remain so," Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering.
Referring to Sena supremo as his "elder brother", Fadnavis said, "Disagreement occurs if two brothers live in the same house. The cadres of both parties wanted us to remove those disagreements and we did remove those differences to come together. Everyone knows, what happens in the jungle when the lion and tiger come together. No one needs to be told who will rule, they rule together."
Thackeray had last week extended a personal invitation to Fadnavis to attend the Sena's 53rd foundation day function.
Maharashtra Chief Minister stressed that he started his political career with Sena and whenever he attends Sena events it feels like home.
"When I go to a Sena event, I feel like I have come home. I started my political career in the RSS and I believed my inspiration would be the saffron flag. We both believe in the saffron ideology. We are inspired by Hindutva, which is not narrow-minded. It's not restrained by religion or caste or creed. It is nationalism and national pride. Those who believe in this country as their motherland, no matter what their beliefs, religion and caste is, every such person is a Hindu and a citizen of this county and falls within the definition of our Hindutva," he said.
The Sena had attacked the BJP on multiple occasions before the two parties come together to contest the Lok Sabha elections together. Addressing the issue, Fadnavis said, "If Shiv Sainiks love you they leave you a lot and when they fight you they leave you speechless. We have come together because of our belief. In UP, the Bua-Bhatija (Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav) came together with an ideology to stop BJP. But after massive winning of NDA, they all frizzled out. I don't rejoice in anyone's loss. However, I am happy that those who called Savarkar a coward have lost the battle".
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:21 IST

Death toll in Muzaffarpur touches 117

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 117 on Thursday morning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi and its adjoining regions for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecasting agency on Thursday has also predicted the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning in the nationa

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:14 IST

Odisha: Narrow escape for man after falling on rail track while...

Jharsuguda(Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): A man survived miraculously after he fell on the track while trying to board a moving train at the Jharsuguda railway station here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Satara district

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 12 injured in road mishap

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than 12 were injured in a collision between two pick-up vans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:23 IST

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Back to the Village: Poonch administration organises training...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Pooch District Administration on Wednesday organised a training session for district officers, in regard with the implementation of 'Back to the Village' initiative of the state administration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:48 IST

Police remand for Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel's son Prabal Patel on Wednesday was remanded to police custody for a day by a local court here on charges of attempt to murder and injuring five people in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:16 IST

Indian Navy Marine Commando rescues mother-daughter from...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy's MARCOS officials on Wednesday rescued mother-daughter duo after their boat loaded with domestic items capsized in the Wular lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:01 IST

Navy gears up for International Day of Yoga

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): As a runup to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy has been organising additional Yoga Camps onboard Naval units and in residential areas over the past one week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:57 IST

Coimbatore: 700 DMK workers detained for protesting against water crisis

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): Around 700 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers, who held protests outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office (CCCO) against the acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, were first detained and later released by police.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:47 IST

Andhra: Six-year-old dies after tree branch falls on school roof

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): A six-year-old student died and one other sustained injuries after a tree branch fell down on the roof of a Municipal Elementary School in Tenali town on Wednesday, police said.

Read More
iocl