Ahead of TN Assembly session, AIADMK MLAs hold meeting in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI): Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly session, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK">AIADMK) MLAs on Friday held a meeting in the party headquarters here.

During the meeting headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam, the legislators were given instructions on how to tackle the opposition in the House.

State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, "Stalin has now felt that we have the majority and that's why they are moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal."

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin informed that his party would not insist on taking up the no-confidence motion against the speaker as the DMK">AIADMK government acted on the water crisis prevailing in the state after his party raised its voice on the matter.

Commenting on the existing water crisis in the state, he said, "The government has done its best to tackle the water crisis. We will focus on saving the water once the rain hits the state."

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water crisis stress for the past several months as Chennai' s Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level.

Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation. (ANI)

