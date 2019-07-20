A meeting of Karnataka Congress MLAs with Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara took place at Taj Vivanta hotel on July 20.
Ahead of trust vote, CLP leaders to meet on Sunday

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:29 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders has been called at the Taj Hotel here on Sunday ahead of the floor test of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government on July 22.
Earlier today, a meeting of Karnataka Congress MLAs with Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara took place at Taj Vivanta hotel here.
The trust vote was scheduled for Monday after the house was adjourned in the wake of the Karnataka Assembly failing to meet the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote on Friday.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs.
Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. (ANI)

