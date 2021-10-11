Ahead of UP assembly polls, Opposition is creating selective confusion: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Following the arrest of Ashish Mishra in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday noted that the law is taking its course and alleged that some Opposition leaders are creating "selective confusion" ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

"The law is doing its work. Nobody is trying to save anyone. The law is taking action against whoever is accused. Unfortunately, there is an ongoing collective competition for spreading selective confusion. They want to make it a political issue. These people are the ones who were not on the forefront earlier and started appearing ahead of the Assembly polls," Naqvi said in an interview with ANI.

The Union Minister further said that opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, think of themselves as "champions."

"The accused (in Lakhimpur Kheri violence) should be punished. Nobody has justified the act. However, with such political competitions, nobody will benefit," he stated.

Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people in connection with the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. The arrested persons include Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

Ashish was arrested on October 9 after 12 hours of interrogation by the Crime Branch of police.

As many as eight people, including four farmers, died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, had levelled allegations that Ashish Mishra arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers.

Further hitting out at Opposition parties, Naqvi said that they are not talking about the targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir because Assembly elections are only scheduled for Uttar Pradesh next year.

"Had polls been scheduled there (Jammu and Kashmir) as well, they (Opposition leader) would have gone there as well," said the minister.

Laying emphasis on the security of the people in the union territory, he said, "It is our responsibility and we will ensure utmost safety."

In the recent past, several targeted killings have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists.

Earlier on Thursday, two teachers were killed by terrorists at a government school in Srinagar.

Also on Tuesday, three civilians, including a street hawker and a businessman, were killed in separate incidents in the union territory. (ANI)