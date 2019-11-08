Ahmed Patel terms withdrawal of SPG security to Gandhis as act of 'personal vendetta'

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn, senior party leader Ahmed Patel on Friday accused the BJP-led Central government of indulging in 'personal vendetta mechanism.'

"The BJP has descended to the ultimate personal vendetta mechanism, compromising the lives of family members of 2 Former Prime Ministers to acts of terror and violence," tweeted Patel.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed the security cover of three Congress leaders and later took the decision to withdraw their SPG security cover.

The Central government has now decided to provide them with Z plus security cover. The CRPF personnel will now guard the members of Gandhi family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only person, who will be under the SPG protection.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former Prime Ministers and their immediate families for a period of 10 years from the date on which the former Prime Minister ceased to hold office. (ANI)

