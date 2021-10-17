AIADMK celebrates 50th anniversary with pomp and show

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17 (ANI): The fiftieth-anniversary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was celebrated with pomp and show here on Sunday, marking the commencement of year-long celebrations to commemorate the golden jubilee of its founding.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Deputy Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had on Friday released a joint statement announcing that AIADMK's party headquarters in Royapettah will be renamed as the 'MGR Maaligai' on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee celebrations today.



Party workers flocked to the headquarters that was decked up in flowers and garlands. Large posters and banners of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and leader J Jayalalithaa have been set up.

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.





Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets outside the MGR memorial at Thyagaraya Nagar.



Sasikala had on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at the Marina Beach here.

AIADMK was formed on October 17, 1972. (ANI)

