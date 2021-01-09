AIADMK endorses Palaniswami as CM, Panneerselvam as Deputy CM candidates for 2021 polls

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting on Saturday endorsed Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief minister candidate and O Panneerselvam as the deputy chief minister candidate in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.



AIADMK members also authorised Palaniswami and Panneerselvam for taking decisions on alliance, seat-sharing and candidate selection process.

AIADMK is likely to contest the forthcoming 2021 Assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the seat-sharing has not been decided yet. (ANI)

